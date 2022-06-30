Fort Worth Symphony hits holiday high note with concerts, fireworks

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) will wrap up its 2022 Concerts in the Garden series this weekend – and the series will finish with a bang.

On Sunday and Monday, July 3-4, the final concerts will be a celebration of America’s Independence Day featuring patriotic music, followed by a massive fireworks display.

Before that, however, the Symphony will launch the long holiday weekend on Friday (July 1) with a tribute to the music of the Rolling Stones. A concert on Saturday (July 2) will feature the music of Queen.

All performances begin at 8:30 p.m. on the Concerts in the Garden (CITG) stage located on the main lawn at Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Tickets begin at $25 for the lawn, and four-top tables and can be purchased for varying prices based on proximity to the stage. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. and the box office opens at 5:30. The north and south gates open for seating at 6:30 pm.

Because lawn seating is first-come, first-served, patrons often begin lining up at the gate early on the most popular concert nights to secure their preferred spot on the lawn, officials say. Chairs should not be taller than 36 inches and tables no taller than a standard ice chest.

Bug spray is recommended.

“Concerts in the Garden is truly a Fort Worth summer staple with live music, the option to bring your own picnic, and fireworks every night,” the FWSO said in a prepared statement.

This year marked a return of Concerts in the Garden after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Symphony issued a statement calling it a successful return: “CITG fans are committed, and attendance has been high with some nights tipping over 3,000 tickets sold!”

For more information, visit http://fwsymphony.org/CITG-FAQ.