Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announces Fourth of July Concert

Music Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra have announced the appointment of three new musicians in the trombone, horn, and viola sections.

Joseph Dubas is the newly-appointed Principal Trombone. Two one-year appointments were also awarded to Nikolette LaBonte, Principal Horn, and Anna Kolotylina, Principal Viola, the symphony said in a news release.

Dubas joined the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra as Principal Trombone in 2019. Prior to his appointment in the FWSO, he held positions in the Richmond Symphony and Sarasota Orchestra.

He studied at Northwestern University where he was a student of Michael Mulcahy, Timothy Higgins, Randall Hawes, R. Douglas Wright and Christopher Davis.

Joseph has been a fellow at the Pacific Music Festival and the Music Academy of West, where he was a finalist in the 2018 Concerto Competition. In 2017, he won the International Trombone Association Lewis Van Haney Prize.

Ukrainian violist Anna Kolotylina began playing violin at the age of 5. While in school, she performed as a soloist with a Lutsk Philharmonic Orchestra and was part of famous Ukrainian ensemble “Volyniany” which maintains a robust touring schedule throughout the Slovak Republic, Poland, Austria, Luxemburg, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

In 1999 and 2001 Kolotylina won a First Prize and Grand Prix at the Regional Competition in Lutsk and participated in the Kiev National Competition receiving the prestigious “New Name in Ukraine” award.

LaBonte, a native of South Florida, is currently serving as the principal horn of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. She joined the FWSO in 2019 and is currently on leave from her position as Associate/Assistant/Utility Horn of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra where she has served since 2016.

In addition to the FWSO and RPO, LaBonte has held positions with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and Oahu Choral Society and has had had the opportunity to perform with orchestras across the country including the New York Philharmonic, Buffalo Philharmonic, New World Symphony, and Syracuse-based Symphoria.