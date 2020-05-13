Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra cancels Concerts in the Garden

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announced May 13 that it has decided to cancel the 30th annual Concerts in the Garden.

“While we are devastated that we will not be able to gather and celebrate with music under the stars, the FWSO is prioritizing the safety and well-being of our devoted arts community,” the orchestra said in a news release.

The decision was made, the symphony said, to protect its patrons, musicians and staff.

Board Chair Mercedes T. Bass said the decision was made “with heavy heart and much disappointment.”

“The board, musicians and staff were all looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of this remarkable community program, but we face too many challenges this year due to the COVID-19 virus. We look forward to seeing you at the Botanic Garden in the summer of 2021,” Bass said.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Keith Cerny said the organization took some time to reach the decision, knowing that it would disappoint 35,000 patrons this summer.

“It is now clear, though, that with North Texas in only the early stages of reopening, we would face a wide range of financial and operational challenges in presenting a safe and financially successful Festival this year,” Cerny said. “We greatly appreciate our patrons’ support and understanding in this difficult time.”

Patrons with tickets to cancelled performances have the option to exchange their tickets for other performances, request a refund or donate them back as a tax-deductible donation.

Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to request a ticket return and may also request their ticket return at www.fwsymphony.org or by calling the box office at (817) 665-6500.