FWSO announces artist change at 2021 Gala Event Feb. 20

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) says the dazzling and world-renown pianist, Yuja Wang, will replace cellist Yo-Yo Ma, in celebration of the Annual Gala on Feb. 20, 2021 at Dickies Arena.

“While we are certainly disappointed Yo-Yo Ma is unable to join us, Fort Worth should be proud of the resiliency of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for continuing to keep the music playing,” says Keith Cerny, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

“We are very fortunate to have Yuja Wang headlining and performing the extraordinary Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2. We appreciate all the support from the community, and are looking forward to a very special evening of live music and entertainment,” Cerny said in the announcement.

With conductor Eric Jacobsen at the helm, Yuja, will perform Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, followed by Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4.

Yuja, a Beijing-born pianist celebrated for her charismatic stage presence and captivating talent, is coming off a successful 2019-20 season, which featured recitals, concert series, as well as season residencies and extensive tours with some of the world’s most venerated ensembles and conductors.

For ticket information or changes, please contact the Fort Worth Symphony Box Office by email or phone at boxoffice@fwsymphony.org or (817) 665-6000 or Ticketmaster at: http://bit.ly/FWSO2021GALA After the concert, the black-tie gala dinner will take place as planned at Dickies Arena.

If guests wish to sponsor the dinner or have questions, please contact Jonathan Neumann at jneumann@fwsymphony.org or (817) 665-6500 ext. 118, the symphony said.