Fort Worth Symphony reschedules Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announced June 23 that it has decided to postpone the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, presented by AWR Music Productions, and originally scheduled this August to protect its patrons, musicians, and staff from COVID-19.

The event has been rescheduled to the following dates and times:

Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 27, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Patrons with tickets to rescheduled performances have the option to exchange their tickets for other performances, request a refund or donate them back as a tax-deductible donation.

Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to request a ticket return and may also request their ticket return at www.fwsymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at (817) 665-6500.