Fort Worth Zoo named one of the world’s greatest

The Fort Worth Zoo has been selected as one of the “World’s Greatest” and will be featured on the “World’s Greatest!…” national television series this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on BloombergTV, the zoo said in a news release.

Following an international search last fall, the “World’s Greatest!…” executive team selected the zoo to be featured on an upcoming episode based on the merits of providing exemplary animal care, conservation advancements and offering recreation and animal education to its guests.

This accolade is the latest honor for the internationally recognized zoo, which has been ranked Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel and the No. 1 attraction in the DFW Metroplex by Zagat survey, and the No. 2 zoo in North America by a USAToday readers’ poll.

“The Fort Worth Zoo has been a consistent frontrunner in animal conservation and education both locally and around the world,” said Michael Fouraker, Fort Worth Zoo executive director. “We’re excited and grateful to be recognized for our continuous efforts and to have a spotlight shone once again on the Fort Worth Zoo.”

