Fort Worth’s Fourth will light up riverfront with Independence Day festival

Fourth of July is at hand and one of North Texas’ largest Independence Day celebrations will light up the Fort Worth sky Tuesday night.

Fort Worth’s Fourth returns to the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion just north of downtown with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until the last flicker of fireworks at 10 o’clock.

The 16th annual event is presented by the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) and produced by Streams and Valleys. This year’s sponsors are Lockheed Martn and Coors Light.

Admission is free.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

The program’s fireworks show – billed as DFW’s largest – will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. In addition to the fireworks, attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, live music on the waterfront stage, swimming and floating on the river, and numerous activities for the kids including face-painting, water slides and a zip line. Free loaner lifejackets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Festival-goers are allowed to bring their own chairs, blankets, tubes and one unopened water bottle that can be refilled inside the venue for free by TRWD. Vendors will be on hand for those who would like to purchase food or drinks on-site. Outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early in order to secure seats for the fireworks show. In addition, the river will be cleared at 8 p.m. in preparation for the show. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the gates open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.fortworthsfourth.com.

Information for this article was provided by the Tarrant Regional Water District.