Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges partners on new wireless earbuds

Grammy award-winning artist (and Fort Worth’s own) Leon Bridges has got another sponsorship. Technics announced its collaboration with the R&B singer-songwriter on the launch of the brand’s two new Technics true wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ60 and the EAH-AZ40.

“My love for music began at an early age in Fort Worth, Texas. I’ve always loved experiencing music on vinyl,” said Bridges in a news release. “Technics has been with me on my musical journey, helping me explore sounds, escape from distractions and find my center as well as share my vision with other creators. I’m excited to officially join Technics during my ‘Gold-Diggers Sound Tour’, and the launch of Technics newest true wireless earbuds.”

Bridges will be working with Technics as a brand ambassador and product advisor, according to the news release. He and his team are among the first people to actually test the newest Technics earbuds. While on tour this year, Bridges and his team were given Technics earbuds to help everyone find peace and focus and communicate effectively during the tour’s high-energy environments. In the coming months, Bridges will also collaborate with engineers to test the latest products from Technics and work with the brand on several other projects.

“At Technics, we have built our legacy on a passion for extraordinary music reproduction…allowing people to hear an artist’s music exactly the way it was intended” said Michelle Esgar, Senior GM of Marketing and Experience at Panasonic. “Leon Bridges writes and records music with the power to fully transport his audience emotionally. We are proud to be able to deliver that experience anytime, anywhere with our new earbuds, and are beyond excited to welcome Leon to the Technics family.”

“Gold-Diggers Sound”, Bridges’s third studio album, was released on July 23, 2021 by Columbia Records. Bridges is currently on his U.S. “Gold-Diggers Sound Tour.” Tour dates and more information can be found at https://www.leonbridges.com/