Green, Dunham partner again for music benefiting North Texas Food Bank

Some local musicians – including Fort Worth’s Pat Green – are behind a new single that will serve as a fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank.

And it all started on a golf course? Yep. Green was playing golf one day when someone said “A little bit of luck goes a long way.” Green phoned his friend, KTCK Musers host and musician George Dunham telling him the phrase and saying he thought it would make a good song. The two had previously worked together on a song called “Til The Last Whistle Blows,” for a film, The Last Whistle, that was filmed in Fort Worth.

Eventually the two reworked the phrase to Little Bit of Love, as in “a little bit of love goes a long way.”

Dunham felt the song had a bit of a R&B groove, so he contacted the Prophets and Outlaws band’s Matt Boggs and they began to flesh out the song.

They recorded the song, with some help from Pat Green and have just put the single out.

On the band’s website, Jub – one of Dunham’s many, many nicknames – and Matt talked a bit about the song:

What does a little bit of love mean to you?

George: Just showing someone you care with a smile, a kind word a phone call, can light a spark, can shine a light on a dark place. Love is the answer and love always gets the final word

Matt: During the writing process, when discussing what “a little bit of love” meant, we were struck by how simple acts of kindness take next to zero effort, yet can leave a long lasting, positive impression with the recipient of the kind act. I think the song is a gentle reminder to each of us that WE can have a significant impact by simply being a good neighbor or good stranger. Smile, be kind, try to show empathy and understanding toward each other.

And walking it like they talk it, 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of the song go to the North Texas Food Bank.

Here’s some more info on the song from Mike Doocy’s Free4All, featuring Sam Gannon, program on Tuesday, Feb. 9: www.fox4news.com/video/899192

Check out the song here: