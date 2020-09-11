Fort Worth’s RFD-TV to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

Fort Worth’s RFD-TV is going to get a little TV time itself on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. via the national television series CBS Sunday Morning. Sunday Morning’ will feature founder and President of Rural Media Group, Patrick Gottsch. The episode, will showcase Gottsch’s 20 – year journey with RFD-TV and his mission to serve rural America in an urban dominated media environment. RFD-TV started with two main goals in mind, one was to serve the needs and interest of rural America, specifically farmers and ranchers and two, was to reconnect urban viewers with their rural cousins.

“To have a feature story on CBS Sunday Morning is truly a dream-come-true for our company”, stated Gottsch. “I grew up watching Charles Kuralt host the original Sunday Morning show. Postcards from Nebraska was my favorite segment, and I can’t help but believe that this quality program strongly influenced the desire to form a whole network with similar content.”

RFD-TV has evolved into Rural Media Group which includes a sister station in the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel and a Sirius XM satellite radio station, Rural Radio on Sirius XM channel 147.