64.3 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 11, 2020
Entertainment Fort Worth's RFD-TV to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning
Entertainment

Fort Worth’s RFD-TV to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

By FWBP Staff
RFD-TV location in Fort Worth Stockyards. photo by Robert Francis

Other News

Entertainment

Fort Worth’s RFD-TV to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s  RFD-TV is going to get a little TV time itself  on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. via the national...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: On this day …

Robert Francis -
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the...
Read more
Business

Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
Read more
Sports

Short of No. 24 again, Williams loses to Azarenka at US Open

AP News -
By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams already was struggling to keep up in...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth’s  RFD-TV is going to get a little TV time itself  on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. via the national television series CBS Sunday Morning. Sunday Morning’ will feature founder and President of Rural Media Group, Patrick Gottsch. The episode, will showcase Gottsch’s 20 – year journey with RFD-TV and his mission to serve rural America in an urban dominated media environment. RFD-TV started with two main goals in mind, one was to serve the needs and interest of rural America, specifically farmers and ranchers and two, was to reconnect urban viewers with their rural cousins.

“To have a feature story on CBS Sunday Morning is truly a dream-come-true for our company”, stated Gottsch.  “I grew up watching Charles Kuralt host the original Sunday Morning show.  Postcards from Nebraska was my favorite segment, and I can’t help but believe that this quality program strongly influenced the desire to form a whole network with similar content.”

RFD-TV has evolved into Rural Media Group which includes a sister station in the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel and a Sirius XM satellite radio station, Rural Radio on Sirius XM channel 147.

Previous articleWhat to Know: On this day …
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Cowtown Marathon C.A.L.F. Virtual Race and NEW Fall Fitness Challenge

Robert Francis -
Cowtown’s annual C.A.L.F. Race is going virtual and interactive on Oct. 3, 2020. Open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.,. registrants may...
Read more
Culture

The Modern announces Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern

FWBP Staff -
As an onsite program, Tuesday Evenings at the Modern is on hold during the...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated PressLONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series "The...
Read more
Culture

Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction

AP News -
G. HARVEY (1933-2017) Boomtown Drifters oil on canvas 42 x 60 in. Painted in 1979. $300,000-500,000 DALLAS (AP) — Works of art depicting...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end is coming for "The Walking Dead," but not until 2022. The AMC series...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101