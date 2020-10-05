78.2 F
Frank Sinatra: The Second Century

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre presents Frank Sinatra: The Second Century Oct. 13-17, starring Broadway veterans Douglas Ladnier and Michael Winther.

Ladnier performed 11 roles in the original Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde and regularly appears in concert at The Town Hall, Feinstein’s 54 Below, Merkin Concert Hall and Iridium Jazz Club.

Winther’s Broadway credits include Flying Over Sunset (2021), Fun Home and Mamma Mia! His film credits include The Avengers, Jumper, The Break-Up and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Tickets are on sale now to the  Sinatra show.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are now held on the mainstage to allow for social distancing. Audience members sit at tables 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage.

Adjustments have been made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables is limited. Performers are spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats.

Staff follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances do not have an intermission, and restrooms are closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently.

Performance dates and times: Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 16 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $55 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.

