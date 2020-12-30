Museum shifts to hybrid programs in response to pandemic

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has restructured its offerings to support local health officials continued caution regarding the high rates of COVID-19 infection in North Texas and is temporarily suspending its public hours.

The Museum will move to hybrid programming through this winter with continued in-person learning opportunities and special events as well as digital experiences.

“We are focused on engaging Museum guests by moving many of our programs online and special one-of-a-kind events,” President Van Romans said in a news release. “We will also use this time to design and develop new exhibits and guest experiences to delight the community after full reopening in Spring 2021.”

A complete list of new and continuing programs is available on the Museum’s website; highlighted activities are listed below.

January – Little Scholars Program continues in-person learning

– Museum School continues in-person learning

– Fort Worth Children’s Partnership begins spring semester (currently virtual)

– Ongoing learning through the spring for schools and families:

Virtual fieldtrips

Virtual Science and History Nights

Discovery Lab Online Groups (virtual)

Discovery Kits (pickup onsite, virtual program)

Teen Video Creation programs

– Homeschool Family Science Club begins continues family STEM programs onsite Wednesdays

– NEW: Everybody Grows Leadership Network Program

– NEW: Virtual Member monthly events

– NEW: Preschool Family STEAM Club: family STEM program onsite Tuesdays

February – Museum School registration opens for Summer 2021 and Fall/Spring 2021-2022

– Little Scholars Program registration opens for Spring and Summer tutoring sessions

– Feb. 18 – Mars 2020 landing event onsite and Engineer’s week kit giveaway

– Feb. 22-28 Virtual Engineer’s week

March – NEW: Spring Break – Little Scholars Program Spring Tutoring Session

– NEW: Virtual Smithsonian American History Lecture Series

– Current Science Studio – Media Preview onsite



“We cannot overstate our gratitude to businesses and individuals for their continued financial support to the Museum,” said Denise Wilkerson, the Museum’s Director of Development.

The Museum will continue working closely with its community educational partners during this time and will fully reopen to the public once it is safe to do so.

Please see the Museum website for up-to-date information about all offerings in 2021.

