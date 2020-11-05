Opera launches FWO GO, a food drive and distribution and plans Election Day events

Fort Worth Opera has announced the launch of FWO GO, an artistic initiative featuring socially distanced, pop-up performances in neighborhoods across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The company’s first FWO GO shows was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, throughout Tarrant County, with surprise locations to be announced on FWO’s social media channels and official website (https://www.fwopera.org), the opera said in a news release.

Fort Worth Opera’s talented Lesley Resident Artists will perform classic opera arias, musical theater selections, and beloved standards from the Great American Songbook on a flatbed trailer pulled by a Texas-sized pickup truck.

The company recently unveiled its new digital platform FWO Green Room to connect with audiences and build dynamic relationships through technology, but FWO GO shows are the first step in presenting safe, live performances for the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the opera appeared at polling locations across Fort Worth and present Voices for Votes, a series of mini-concerts to inspire and entertain voters waiting in long lines to cast their ballot on Election Day 2020.

That following weekend, the opera will partner with the Tarrant Area Food Bank for a mobile pantry, community food drive, and two performances of the new Texas-themed children’s opera, Stone Soup, at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field parking lot.

This uplifting two-day family event combines the joy and excitement of a live musical performance with a much-needed lesson of unity, collaboration, and kindness for all.

Written by FWO Artistic Director Joe Illick and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell, Stone Soup presents an age-old tale and gives it a Texas twist, as a hungry, penniless, 13-year-old girl named Sally arrives at the steps of a local General Store in Blessing, Texas, during the Great Depression, and teaches the townspeople the value of sharing and working together.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m., families can watch the live performance of Stone Soup and then receive food donations from the opera’s huge cauldron, offering children an important opportunity to witness how their community has come together to support them, just like in the story.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., families can watch this charming opera together and then place their food donations in the cauldron, as a kind gesture to help other families in need across North Texas.

EVENT DETAILS

Fort Worth Opera in Association with the Tarrant Area Food Bank

Stone Soup, a Children’s Opera in One Act

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m.

Farrington Field Parking Lot

University Drive and Lancaster Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 7: Food distribution day is reserved for families of the Tarrant Area Food Bank and community service organizations

Sunday, Nov. 8: Food drive day is open to the general public with a suggested food pantry donation of for kid-friendly, non-perishable food items and a suggested ticket price of “pay what you can.”



Socially distanced performances will take place in the Farrington Field parking lot, located at 1400 Foch St., Fort Worth, TX 76107.

For tickets and information, please visit: https://www.fwopera.org/stone-soup

