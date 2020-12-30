44.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Search
Home Entertainment

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

AP News

by AP News.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Previous articleSmith steps in for Lawence at Billy Bob’s for New Year’s Eve
Next articleWilliams, others sing praises of Save Our Stages Act from Billy Bob’s
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,353FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.