GM Financial Annual Parade of Lights goes virtual

The GM Financial Parade of Lights kicks off the holiday season with the 38th edition of the parade as a virtual broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 22.

This year’s “Hope and Joy for the Holidays”-themed parade broadcast has been pre-recorded in various downtown locations to feature signature floats, musical artists, entertainers and more.

Tune in to watch

The parade will broadcast locally on TXA-21, Downtown Fort Worth’s YouTube channel and on the Parade of Lights’ Facebook page from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 and again on Dec. 24.

There will not be in-person viewing areas on Sunday, Nov. 22.

GM Financial Parade of Lights Features:

Thirty Signature Illuminated Floats: Floats supported by Fort Worth businesses and built by community supporters will be broadcast from the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Entries sponsored by Bell, Alcon, the Fort Worth Promotion and Development Fund and Karen and Larry Anfin join many entries from around the Fort Worth community, including SPJST, Cartwright Ranch, DeLorean Owners Association, the Fort Worth Police and Fire Departments, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Posse along and fan favorites the Wheelie-ing Elvi, Big Bird and Elmo from Sesame Street.

And there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For a full list of entries, visit https://www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/featured-entries

Recognition to our hometown heroes: Essential workers, first responders, teachers, front-line utility workers and restaurant owners and chefs from our local community will be celebrated throughout the broadcast, supported by both Tarrant County College and Atmos Energy.

Entertainment Lineup

In addition to the spectacular floats, the two-hour broadcast is filled with performances by many well-known local and Texas performers including:

Randy Rogers Band : Over the course of its decades-long career, Randy Rogers Band has built a national following from its humble Texas Hill Country roots. The self-described brotherhood of lifelong musicians is fueled by its unique blend of vocals, instrumentals and songwriting.

: Over the course of its decades-long career, Randy Rogers Band has built a national following from its humble Texas Hill Country roots. The self-described brotherhood of lifelong musicians is fueled by its unique blend of vocals, instrumentals and songwriting. Sarah Jaffe : An American singer-songwriter from Denton, Texas, Sarah is known for her distinctively clear vocals, and has worked across many musical genres, including acoustic-folk, indie pop and hip hop.

: An American singer-songwriter from Denton, Texas, Sarah is known for her distinctively clear vocals, and has worked across many musical genres, including acoustic-folk, indie pop and hip hop. Jubilee Theater Singers : The Jubilee Theatre presents, “This Christmas.” Performed by the Jubilee Singers, a sneak peek of their upcoming holiday concert, “Funky Town Christmas,” streaming Nov. 27-Dec. 27 from the Jubilee Theatre.

: The Jubilee Theatre presents, “This Christmas.” Performed by the Jubilee Singers, a sneak peek of their upcoming holiday concert, “Funky Town Christmas,” streaming Nov. 27-Dec. 27 from the Jubilee Theatre. Jolie and Sonny : When two successful Texas Country Music artists, Jolie Holliday and Sonny Burgess, find themselves coming together on the same music path, it only seems natural to join forces to become the dynamic duo known as Jolie & Sonny.

: When two successful Texas Country Music artists, Jolie Holliday and Sonny Burgess, find themselves coming together on the same music path, it only seems natural to join forces to become the dynamic duo known as Jolie & Sonny. Four Day Weekend : Voted Best Comedy and named “Best Entertainment Experience in Texas,” Four Day Weekend is a Fort Worth institution. This cast brings their comedy magic to the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights.

: Voted Best Comedy and named “Best Entertainment Experience in Texas,” Four Day Weekend is a Fort Worth institution. This cast brings their comedy magic to the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights. Josh Weathers (presented by Hear Fort Worth) : Rock-n-soul infused, singer/songwriter powerhouse based out of Fort Worth. Josh has delivered countless memorable performances all over the South.

: Rock-n-soul infused, singer/songwriter powerhouse based out of Fort Worth. Josh has delivered countless memorable performances all over the South. Cliburn Kids : Host Buddy Bray and guest artists use individual pieces to explore topics that delve into the way music is organized and structured, counting and rhythm, expressive elements, and sometimes just lighthearted enjoyment.

: Host Buddy Bray and guest artists use individual pieces to explore topics that delve into the way music is organized and structured, counting and rhythm, expressive elements, and sometimes just lighthearted enjoyment. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Brass : Since its beginnings in 1912, the FWSO has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Fort Worth’s performing arts. The Brass Quintet is one of the FWSO’s featured performing groups and the trumpet section performs their own arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner.

: Since its beginnings in 1912, the FWSO has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Fort Worth’s performing arts. The Brass Quintet is one of the FWSO’s featured performing groups and the trumpet section performs their own arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner. Lou CharLe$ (presented by Hear Fort Worth) : Lou CharLe$ is a Fort Worth rapper with a Texas twang and a penchant for punchy lines. He has opened for Immortal Technique, collaborated with Dizzy Wright, and gotten some tutelage from producer and Dallas native J. Rhodes, the hit maker behind many a banger from Talib Kweli, Rick Ross and Black Thought.

: Lou CharLe$ is a Fort Worth rapper with a Texas twang and a penchant for punchy lines. He has opened for Immortal Technique, collaborated with Dizzy Wright, and gotten some tutelage from producer and Dallas native J. Rhodes, the hit maker behind many a banger from Talib Kweli, Rick Ross and Black Thought. Summer Dean (presented by Hear Fort Worth) : File her music under “country,” “honky tonk,” or even “outlaw,” but when you hear Summer Dean, the twang in her voice and the grit in her soul, you’ll figure out pretty quick that her authenticity comes from knowing where she’s from and who she is: a laidback songwriter from Texas who’s never been afraid to saddle a song her own way.

: File her music under “country,” “honky tonk,” or even “outlaw,” but when you hear Summer Dean, the twang in her voice and the grit in her soul, you’ll figure out pretty quick that her authenticity comes from knowing where she’s from and who she is: a laidback songwriter from Texas who’s never been afraid to saddle a song her own way. Lorena Leigh (presented by Hear Fort Worth) : A Fort Worth-based singer/songwriter known for her catchy hooks, lyrical stories, and electrified, pedal-popped ukulele melodies. Riding the momentum of her previous EPs ‘Bella Vista’ (2015) and ‘Jellyfish Queen’ (2018) Lorena released her debut LP in the fall of 2019. Entitled Water Theory, the 11-song adventure was produced by Ernesto Valenzuela (Tommy Genesis, Espé, B-52s) and features an all-star cast including drummer Sterling Campbell (David Bowie, B-52s and Duran Duran).

: A Fort Worth-based singer/songwriter known for her catchy hooks, lyrical stories, and electrified, pedal-popped ukulele melodies. Riding the momentum of her previous EPs ‘Bella Vista’ (2015) and ‘Jellyfish Queen’ (2018) Lorena released her debut LP in the fall of 2019. Entitled Water Theory, the 11-song adventure was produced by Ernesto Valenzuela (Tommy Genesis, Espé, B-52s) and features an all-star cast including drummer Sterling Campbell (David Bowie, B-52s and Duran Duran). The Texas Girls’ Choir : A “Holiday Medley,” presented by one of Fort Worth’s internationally renowned performing groups.

: A “Holiday Medley,” presented by one of Fort Worth’s internationally renowned performing groups. Community Marching Bands, including Paschal High School, the North Side High School Mariachi Espuelas de Plata, and Nolan Catholic High School.

Parade Grand Marshals, hosted by Karen and Larry Anfin

This year, the parade celebrates four Downtown restaurants, their owners and executive chefs, for their outstanding efforts during these challenging times.

Jon Bonnell : Owner and Chef, Waters Restaurant, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, and Buffalo Bros.

: Owner and Chef, Waters Restaurant, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, and Buffalo Bros. Dain “Adam” Jones : Owner GRACE and Little Red Wasp and Executive Chef Blaine Staniford, GRACE and Little Red Wasp

: Owner GRACE and Little Red Wasp and Executive Chef Blaine Staniford, GRACE and Little Red Wasp Mike Micallef : President, JMK Holdings Management Company – Reata Restaurant and Executive Chef Hanes Grains, Reata Restaurant

: President, JMK Holdings Management Company – Reata Restaurant and Executive Chef Hanes Grains, Reata Restaurant Gloria Starling Vázquez: Managing Partner, The Capital Grille and Executive Chef Derek Venutolo, The Capital Grille

New for 2020 – Downtown Showcase of Floats:

On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, join us for a new Downtown Showcase of Floats. Featured floats will be on display from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening for socially distanced photo opportunities along Main Street. Main Street from 1st Street to 9th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic; cross streets will remain open.

For more information, https://www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/parade-information/program-and-schedule

Event producer DFWII first staged the Parade of Lights in 1983 as a means to help promote the redeveloping Downtown. It has since grown to become one of the largest illuminated parades in the U.S. and a regional family tradition.

Sponsors of the 2020 parade include GM Financial, Bell, Tarrant County College, the Fort Worth Promotion and Development Fund, Karen and Larry Anfin, Atmos Energy, City Center Fort Worth, Visit Fort Worth, Dr. Marie A. Holliday, D.M.D, Adair Eyewear, 95.9 The Ranch, and 92.1 Hank FM. The official hashtag for the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights is #ParadeOfLights2020.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about career opportunities at GM Financial, visit www.gmfinancial.com/careers. For more information on the company, visit www.gmfinancial.com

In the early 1980s, Fort Worth began the revitalization of its downtown aided by a private sector voice, Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWI). This membership-based, 501(c)(6) organization has evolved into a significant champion for progress and excellence in downtown Fort Worth.

In 1988, DFWI formed Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to provide a pathway for foundation grants, philanthropic donations and other contributions to help fund charitable, educational and public-purpose downtown projects. For more information, visit www.DFWI.org