GM Financial Parade Of Lights 2020

Expect a different look for the 38th year in of the Parade of Lights in Downtown Fort Worth Nov. 22.



The theme of the GM Financial Parade of Lights is “Hope and Joy for the Holidays,” but it will be a different event because of the pandemic, taking place inside the Fort Worth Convention Center in front of a virtual audience, and broadcast locally and on the Parade of Lights’ Facebook page.



Over the next twp. days – Nov. 23-24 – the “Downtown Showcase of Floats” will feature approximately 20 signature parade floats displayed along Main Street for in-person (but socially distanced) photo opportunities, along with holiday music.



Prior to Nov. 22, Downtown Fort Worth will host a virtual “Holidays at Home” float building contest, encouraging folks at home to construct their own illuminated floats and submit a video of their float online.



Submission details will be available soon at www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/participate

A panel of judges will review all entries, and the best of the best will be featured in a special video that will air during Sunday’s parade broadcast.



“Even during these trying times, we want to offer a beautiful sparkling treat for the community,” said Eddie Broussard, chair of Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII). “We’re proud that viewers can enjoy the GM Financial Parade of Lights at home via a fully-produced TV and online broadcast, while the new ‘Downtown Showcase of Floats’ will allow families to take festive photos, listen to music, and kick off the holiday season in Downtown Fort Worth in a safe and socially distanced way.”

What began in 1983 with 25 floats has grown to become the largest holiday parade in Texas and one of Fort Worth’s most beloved holiday traditions.

“DFWII first produced the Parade of Lights to showcase the rich culture and community of Downtown Fort Worth,” said Nina Petty, chair of DFWII’s Festivals and Events Committee. “38 years later, this mission stands true, especially during these difficult times as we work carefully to bring ‘Hope and Joy for the Holidays’ to our beloved community.”



There are many opportunities to participate in the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights:



– Enter a Float: Applications are open now through Oct. 16 for those interested in entering a float or other entry. Entry forms and rates can be found at:

www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/participate.

– Volunteer: For those interested in volunteering in a safe, socially distanced environment, various opportunities are available at

www.fortworthparadeoflights.org/participate/volunteer/.

– Become a Sponsor: As a 501c (3) non-profit organization, DFWII seeks the support of corporate sponsors and partners to help maintain the free and high-quality production of the parade for the Fort Worth community. Many opportunities for float sponsorships and other support initiatives are available. Visit www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org/Sponsors to learn more.

– Watch the Parade from Home: The broadcast will air on TV locally and on the Parade of Lights’ Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Host a watch party at home with family and close friends

Order dinner-to-go from one of Downtown’s 50+ restaurants

Stay tuned for online engagement opportunities during the broadcast

– Participate in the “Holidays at Home” float building contest: Submit a video of your own creative, built-at-home “float” for the chance to be featured in DFWII’s “Holidays at Home” float music video, airing during the parade broadcast (inside tip: the more lights the better).

¬– Visit the “Downtown Showcase of Floats”: View nearly 20 signature parade floats displayed throughout Downtown Fort Worth from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.



Take photos with the Downtown float displays and share them on social using the hashtag #ParadeOfLights2020

Event producer DFWII first staged the Parade of Lights in 1983 as a means to help promote the redeveloping Downtown. It has since grown to become one of the largest illuminated parades in the U.S. and a regional family tradition.



Sponsors of the 2020 parade include GM Financial, Bell, Visit Fort Worth, 95.9 The Ranch, 92.1 Hank FM and Karen and Larry Anfin. The official hashtag for the 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights is #ParadeOfLights2020.



For the latest updates on the 38th annual GM Financial Parade of Lights, visit the Parade of Lights:

Online: www.FortWorthParadeOfLights.org

On Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ParadeofLightsFW

On Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ParadeOf_Lights

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/paradeoflightsfw/



Sponsor General Motors Financial Company Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth. To learn more about career opportunities at GM Financial, visit www.gmfinancial.com/careers

For more information on the company, visit www.gmfinancial.com