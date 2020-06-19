Go wild and vote for the Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo has been nominated for USA Today’s “10Best Zoos” in North America. The Zoo is asking the many fans in the Metroplex to vote and help secure its position in the final list.

USA Today assembled a panel of industry experts that created the lists of zoos it deemed the top 20 in the nation. “We’re asking readers to help us pick the 10Best,” said USA Today via the 10Best website. “Now is the time to voice your choice!”

Voting is now open and will end on July 6, with winners announced on Friday, July 17.

The Fort Worth Zoo has made a top 5 finish for the last three years consecutively. In addition, two of the Zoo’s exhibits – the Museum of Living Art (MOLA) and the African Savanna – have been named among the 10Best Exhibits in North America.

The nominations are the latest honors for the nationally recognized zoo, which has been ranked the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel and the No. 1 attraction in the DFW Metroplex by Zagat survey. “We’re proud to lead conservation efforts locally, regionally and in more than 30 countries around the world,” said Michael Fouraker, Fort Worth Zoo executive director. “Show your support by voting and sharing our social media posts with friends and family. Let’s show the rest of the country how special the Fort Worth Zoo really is!”

To vote, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo/fort-worth-zoo-fort-worth/. Voting can be done once a day, every day, on every device, through July 6.