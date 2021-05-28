Golden Chick and Fletcher’s offering corny dogs again

They’re back. The team launched the availability of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs outside the confines of the State Fair of Texas are doing it again.

When the State Fair of Texas was cancelled, it was another reminder that 2020 is one of the worst years on record. Fletcher’s and Golden Chick had an answer. And now, they are answering the call again, though the State Fair will be back.

Beginning Tuesday, September 1, through Sunday, October 25, the rapidly growing quick-service chicken brand will be serving the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at 187 of its restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The limited-time offer will not be available at Golden Chick locations in Florida or South Carolina.

“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was cancelled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-thrus. We each have a presence at the annual State Fair of Texas and over 50 years of service in the Lone Star State – the partnership makes perfect sense.”

Fletcher’s sells an average of 500,000 Corny Dogs during the annual fair season. When the news broke that the state fair would be cancelled, the Fletcher’s team wheeled out their catering trucks to create pop-ups throughout North Texas to keep the tradition alive. Now with its partnership with Golden Chick, the excitement does not stop there.

“Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas has been a time-honored tradition for millions of Texans since 1942,” said Aaron Fletcher on behalf of the Fletcher family. “When the news of its cancellation for 2020 hit, we knew that something had to be done to reach the hundreds of thousands of fans that would be disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on this time-honored favorite. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Golden Chick to bring our world-famous Original Corny Dogs to not just DFW, but all of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana!”

The Original Corny Dog is available at a price of $5.00 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99.

And, if you’re up North Richland Hills way, Golden Chick has opened its newest locations at 7100 Rufe Snow Drive. This is the second Golden Chick venture for Marianne Ebrahim.