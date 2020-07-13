GrapeFest cancelled

Organizers have cancelled what would have been the 34th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience scheduled for September.



Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Paul W. McCallum said it was a difficult decision but was made because of concerns for the safety of attendees, volunteers, staff, sponsors and vendors and in support of the State of Texas and the City of Grapevine’s guidelines and procedures to stem the spread of COVID-19.



The popular annual festival is the largest wine festival in the Southwest and was to be held on Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District Sept. 17-20. The festival attracts more than 260,000 visitors.



“GrapeFest is one of Grapevine’s marquee festivals that we take great pride in showcasing not only for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but to visitors from around the world,” said Steve and Maggie Haley, 34th Annual GrapeFest Co-Chairpersons. “We want to thank our volunteers, 38 civic and service charitable organizations, sponsors and vendors. We now must look forward to GrapeFest 2021.”



The event was to be presented by Bank of the West. It annually features 45 Texas wineries pouring 162 wines. In addition, 240 wines are featured from around the country and world.

