He’s back! Paul McCartney bringing Got Back tour to Dickies Arena, first Fort Worth appearance since the ’70s

When supporters of a public-private partnership to build a multipurpose arena in Fort Worth were pitching the idea to voters back in 2014, they promised a world-class facility featuring big-name concerts and blockbuster events. And, boy oh boy, have they delivered!

And when Paul McCartney lights up Dickies Arena on May 17 the show will be one of just 14 scheduled for a 13-city U.S. tour that begins April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and wraps up June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J.

The tour also represents a promise kept for McCartney, who vowed to mount an encore round of U.S. shows when he concluded his previous tour in 2019. That tour featured a sold-out stop at Globe Life Park (now Choctaw Stadium) in Arlington, the fomer home of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a news release announcing the Got Back tour.

The Dickies appearance will be the former Beatle’s first concert in Fort Worth since 1976 when he performed at the then-Tarrant County Convention Center with his band at the time, Wings. The May concert at Dickies will be his only appearance in Texas this tme around.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. May 17 concert go on sale Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. to American Express card holders. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.

The Got Back tour comes on the heels of the Peter Jackson documentary series Get Back about the Beatles’ final album. The series aired on Disney Plus late last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul McCartney to Fort Worth as his only Texas stop,” said Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth. “The community investment in a world-class facility like Dickies Arena will continue to pay dividends by attracting high-profile musicians, performing arts and sporting events to our city.”

McCartney’s concert is making the biggest splash so far in 2022’s flood of events at the arena but there is no shortage of big-name headliners on the schedule. Among them: country music superstars Keith Urban (Oct. 1) and Chris Stapleton (Oct. 27); rock legend Rod Stewart (July 1); and controversial, newsmaking podcaster Joe Rogan (April 20).

Here’s a rundown:

March 24 – New Edition, 8 p.m.

April 1 – Eric Church, 8 p.m.

April 20 – Joe Rogan, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 – Paul McCartney, 8 p.m.

June 2 – Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy, 7:30 p.m.

June 6 – Montsa X, 8 p.m.

June 10 – Koe Wetzel, 8 p.m.

July 1 – Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – The Killers, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Keith Urban, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m.

Also on tap are some notable sports events:

All Panther City lacrosse games, check for times.

March 10-13 – American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, check for times.

April 17 and 19 – NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, check for times.

April 3 – Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m.

April 14 and 16 – NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Tournament, check for times.

May 13-16 and 19-22 – Professional Bull Riders World Finals, check for times.

For ticket information, visit the Dickies website.