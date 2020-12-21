Reuse, reduce but don’t recycle holiday décor

Reusing holiday wrapping paper is a great way to recycle it — but wrapping paper, greeting cards, ornaments and other decorations are not accepted in Fort Worth’s curbside recycling program, the city said in a news release.

Why? Greeting cards often have a plastic coating that prevents them from being recycled. Rich colors in wrapping papers can’t be removed in the recycling process. Metallic finishes, glitter and other ingredients in decorative paper cause additional problems.

Here are other ways to recycle, reduce and reuse this holiday season: – Save wrapping paper, gifts bags, bows and other decorations to use next year.

– New gifts often replace appliances and clothes that still have a useful life. Collect these items and donate them to local churches, day care centers or shelters.

– When shopping, bring your own reusable tote bag rather than accepting a separate bag for each purchase.

Holiday bonus:

You may place up to two extra plastic bags – weighing no more than 40 pounds each – outside the garbage cart only on your first collection day after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To learn more about recycling in Fort Worth, call (817) 392-1234 or visit:

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/solidwaste