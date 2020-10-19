66.4 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Entertainment 'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
Entertainment

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

By AP News
gray crt tv turned on in a dark room
Photo by Fran Jacquier on Unsplash

Other News

Entertainment

Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ notches No. 1 at box office

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

AP News -
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com "Home Improvement" was...
Read more
Culture

Joel Osteen welcomes congregation back to Houston megachurch

AP News -
HOUSTON (AP) — One of the nation's largest Christian megachurches resumed in-person services on Sunday in Texas after months of holding only...
Read more
Sports

Steve Torrence beats father Billy in Top Fuel final in Texas

AP News -
ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence on Sunday in the Top Final final on their home track...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.
Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.
A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Previous articleJoel Osteen welcomes congregation back to Houston megachurch
Next articleLiam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ notches No. 1 at box office

Latest News

Entertainment

Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ notches No. 1 at box office

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend...
Read more
Culture

Stephen King’s thriller ‘Mr. Mercedes’ gets another chance

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment WriterNEW YORK (AP) — One of Stephen King's most creepy and tense stories was hiding in plain...
Read more
Entertainment

For grateful NBC, Guthrie’s grilling of Trump changes the subject

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Savannah Guthrie did more than just display her journalistic...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Tarzan’ actor challenges DA report in son’s shooting death

AP News -
SANTA BARBARA, California. (AP) — The attorney for "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely and his family has challenged a Santa Barbara County District...
Read more
Entertainment

TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101