Is ‘Hamilton’ history or just a show? Get the answer when Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s lecture series resumes on Jan. 10

Like many public events and entertainment venues, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History took a hit from COVID-19, with its popular lecture series forced to the sidelines since March 2020. But the series is back and back in a big way with a program focusing on the blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton just in time for the show’s Jan. 18-Feb. 6 run at Bass Performance Hall.

On Jan. 10, the Museum of Science and History will present Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History featuring award-winning historian Dr. Richard Bell, who will examine what the musical gets right and gets wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States. Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland.

Admission for the 7 p.m. lecture is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. VIP package tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members, and the VIP package includes complimentary beverages along with an opportunity to chat with Dr. Bell prior to receiving advanced seating for the lecture.

“We are so excited to re-introduce our lecture series to Fort Worth,” Dr. Douglas Roberts, the museum’s chief public engagement officer, said in a news release. “I know our community, myself included, will enjoy learning from Dr. Bell about the history behind Hamilton as the first of a four-part lecture series this spring.”

To learn more about upcoming lectures and to register for Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History, visit the museum’s website.

About Richard Bell, Ph.D.

Richard Bell is a Professor of History at the University of Maryland. Dr. Bell received a B.A. from the University of Cambridge and a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He joined the Department of History at the University of Maryland in 2006. Dr. Bell has published more than a dozen articles and chapters as well as three books. He is presently an Andrew Carnegie Fellow (2021-2023) and lives in University Park, Maryland, with his wife and two daughters.