It’s back! MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival starts Thursday

The MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival returns for its 36th year this week, getting underway Thursday (April 20) and continuing through Sunday.

The festival, presented by PNC Bank, is the No.3-ranked fine arts event in the U.S., stretching across 18 square blocks in downtown Fort Worth and showcasing 215 jury-selected visual artists, live music on two stages, authentic local cuisine, a family-friendly “TCC Makers Zone,” craft beer, wine tastings and more.

MAIN ST.’s unique outdoor gallery this year will feature 215 artists who were hand-selected to exhibit their work from nearly 1,000 applications. An estimated $4 million worth of art is expected to be sold from artists representing 15 artistic media, including sculpture, painting, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metalwork, printmaking and mixed media

Among the artists on hand will be last year’s Best of Show-winner Karen Libecap (painting), Best Emerging Artist Jeribai Andrew-jaja (drawing), and Merit Award-winners Richard Wilson (drawing), Adam Crowell (wood), James Pearce (wood), Kina Crow (mixed media), Steven & Beth Radtke (mixed media), Marge Margulies (ceramics), and Robin Lauersdorf drawing). In addition, nearly 30 artists from Tarrant County were selected to exhibit at MAIN ST. 2023, including Anne Cubbage, Christopher Curtis, Thomas Diel, Sarah Murphy, Ralinda Owens, Pamela Summers and Tyler Wagner. For more information, visit MAIN ST.’s “Fine Art Showcase.

Music headliners include New Orleans’ funk and RB quintet Galactic with special guest Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Southern rock band Them Dirty Roses; Harlem-based blues artist King Soloman Hicks; alternative roots rock artist Bones Owens; jazz vocalist Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield; 1980s rock band DadRock; Tejano powerhouse vocalist Monica Saldivar; Fort Worth’s favorite cover band Poo Live Crew; and many more. For more information, visit “Music on MAIN.”

MAIN ST. also features a range of tantalizing dishes prepared by top local chefs and long-standing festival vendors across five food courts. Mojitos, craft brews and the ever-popular “Wine Experience” hosted by City Center will be back for 2023, offering curated wines by the glass from Chloe and Imagery wines. For more information, visit “Culinary Arts.”

In addition, hands-on activities for families will be available at the Tarrant County College “Makers Zone” at the north end of Main Street where children of all ages will be able to embrace their creative side through invention, innovation, technology, creativity and curiosity. Live demonstrations on themes such as space, pottery, robotics, clay, photography and art will be presented along with activities such as invention stations, sand art, caricatures and face-painting. New for 2023 will be the PNC Bank Mobile Learning Center. Visit the “TCC Makers Zone” for more information.

MAIN ST. is produced annually by Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc., and is free and open to the public. The official hashtag for 2023 is #MainSt2023. Festival dates and hours for 2023 are:

Thursday, April 20: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 21: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 23: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit/follow MAIN ST. online at: