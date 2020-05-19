James Taylor-Jackson Browne US Tour Rescheduled to 2021, Dickies date is May 17, 2021

James Taylor-Jackson Browne US Tour Rescheduled to 2021



James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their U.S. Tour dates have been rescheduled to 2021, including the planned appearance at Dickies Arena.



The concert in Fort Worth is now scheduled for May 17, 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.



The tour said that patrons unable to attend the rescheduled date should reach out to their point of purchase for information on refunds.



Dickies Arena is a 14,000-seat multipurpose venue located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth. It is the result of a pioneering public-private partnership between the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, the State of Texas and a group of private-sector participants, including foundations, individuals and organizations.



The arena is owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by the not-for-profit operating entity, Trail Drive Management Corp.

– FWBP Staff

