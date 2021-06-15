Joe Exotic, a federal prisoner in Fort Worth, selling collectibles, NFTs in partnership

Even a prison cell won’t keep a natural-born entrepreneur down. Case in point? Fort Worth’s own federal prisoner Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, better known as Joe Exotic.

Exotic is launching his NFT from federal prison in Fort Worth, as a part of his collaboration with MORE, a cryptocurrency members club. NFT, in case you haven’t been keeping up with the latest in cryptocurrency, stands for non-fungible token. It’s generally built using the same kind of programming as cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but unlike cryptocurrencies are “fungible,” meaning they can be traded or exchanged for one another.

Exotic, with the support of Brad Small, entertainment attorney of Rozenfeld Meyer & Susman LLP, the public will gain access to purchase 3-D renderings sold alongside real-life tangible collectibles. Collectibles include Joe’s favorite pistol and holster, commonly worn jackets as seen on ‘Tiger King,’ adult film star Rachel Starr’s bikini as pictured on the series, and digital artworks and tokens.

Starting June 18, the public can visit www.officialtigerkingnft.com to bid on items, which will be hosted on Mintable, an NFT marketplace. The winners will receive physical items with authentication papers as well as a 3D digital model of each tangible collectible.

“Since working in the cryptocurrency space since 2014, I’ve spearheaded many projects to bring blockchain technology to the masses. I’m confident that MORE’s foray into the celebrity NFT space will help officially bridge this gap and give people access to authentic unique goods they would otherwise not have access to,” said Peter Klamka, MORE CEO and Founder. “There’s no better way to engage the mainstream in blockchain technology than to tie in familiar faces and names. Joe Exotic is America’s favorite meme and anomaly; I’m extremely excited to be working with him and his team on this project to keep his story alive while he remains in prison.”

Full list of auction items as follows:

Joe Exotic’s pistol and holster (Certified by Smith & Wesson) 3-D model and physical item included

Joe Exotic’s original fringed leather jacket 3-D model and physical item included

Joe Exotic’s black leather jacket and pants set 3-D model and physical items included

Rachel Starr’s bikini as seen on ‘Tiger King’ 3-D model and physical item included

Joe Exotic authentic audio recordings from prison

Joe Exotic digital trading cards 15 digital trading cards will be available for purchase along with a hardcopy autographed collectible

Joe Exotic cryptocurrency themed digital artworks

“I’m really grateful to the MORE team for giving me a platform to give back to loyal fan base. It’s great to have a voice via blockchain technology and I’m honored to be the first to kickoff MORE’s celebrity NFTs,” said Exotic, in a news release. “I hope whoever purchases my favorite belongings is able to give them a well-deserved home. Being able to auction off collectibles makes me feel connected with the outside world, especially without my cats by my side. Whether you love me or hate me for what you think I’ve done, there’s no doubt that everyone wants a piece of The Tiger King!”

“Tiger King,” featured the mullet-wearing zookeeper named Joe Exotic and became a cultural phenomenon last year during the pandemic. .

Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Fort Worth for his 2020 conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws.