68.3 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- Advertisements -
Entertainment Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM
Entertainment

Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

By AP News
Actor, comedian and Rally Health Ambassador Kevin Hart at the 2016 Los Angeles HealthFest. (Photo: Business Wire)

Other News

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

AP News -
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart will host the return of a...
Read more
News

Celebrities, politicians flock to Floyd memorial service

AP News -
By AARON MORRISON and MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hollywood celebrities, musicians and politicians gathered in front...
Read more
Entertainment

Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas to help out show ‘Regular Heroes’

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The new Amazon series about...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM.

The satellite radio company announced on Tuesday a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The superstar comedian-actor will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video.

Hart said the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He said the new programs will enable him to provide more “real, raw and authentic conversations.”

“That’s our priority,” said Hart, who launched LOL three years ago. His radio show “Straight From The Hart” premiered on his channel in 2018. “If we can continue to engage at a very high level, being ourselves and being true to who we are, the success is endless.”

As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians on his new regular show. He will also host more live editions of his bi-weekly program with his longtime friends called the Plastic Cup Boyz, who include Will “Spank” Horton, Na’im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown.

“We’re just a group of guys that are opinionated,” Hart said. “Our views mesh sometimes, and they don’t. But having the conversations and talking about the topics that most are afraid of is where we basically strive.”

Hart called working alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz a bonus.

“This is about giving my team a chance to shine, giving my team a chance to grow,” he said. “The men that they all have grown into and become, it’s dope to see, myself included. As a group, we’ve shared so much and done so much. So to give people a bird’s eye view into our world, our life and conversations that we normally have daily, I think it’s special.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and CCO, said he believes the collaboration with Hart can create a “bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world.”

“When Kevin does something, he goes all in, and so we’re absolutely thrilled to enter this exciting new chapter with such a massive talent,” Greenstein said.

Previous articleSEC to use devices to aid with contact tracing
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Entertainment

Debunked COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel's Steve Doocy apologized on Monday "for any confusion"...
Read more
Entertainment

Meghan’s lawyers deny she cooperated with royal book authors

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher that's being sued for invasion...
Read more
Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth Opera names new general director

Paul Harral -
The Fort Worth Opera has selected a Texas native to lead the company into its 75th Anniversary season in 2021.
Read more
Entertainment

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterAbout three quarters of the country's movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101