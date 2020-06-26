Kick back, Texas. Margaritaville resort opens at Lake Conroe

Coronavirus making you want a little change in attitude and maybe even latitude?

You may not have to go far.

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, set on 186 waterfront acres, officially opened June 26 as the first Texas-based resort in the Margaritaville portfolio.

“It’s exciting to be the first resort to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the Lone Star State, offering a quick, drivable escape from major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio,” said Lisa Fasbender, General Manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a safe haven to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lake life.”

Margaritaville guest room

The development of the resort is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies, which was announced last year, with the goal of immediately transporting guests into a vacation state of mind. The 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available. Crisp white bedding and washed oak finishes create a sense of serenity within each suite, while playful colors and tasteful tropical decor add to the island vibe around the property.

“We are thrilled this project has finally come to fruition,” said Todd Nocerini, SHR’s president. “The Margaritaville brand is timeless, anchored by a loyal community, second-to-none entertainment and guaranteed guest satisfaction.”

Amenities include five signature Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars anchored by LandShark Bar & Grill, with panoramic views of Lake Conroe. The three-acre Jolly Mon Water Park features a lazy river, pools for all ages, waterslides, a splash zone, and a year-round heated pool. Plenty of other recreational activities await including a family-friendly 18-hole golf course, miniature golf course, pickleball and tennis courts, and a 10,000-square-foot Fins Up Fitness Center. For the lake adventurer, boating, fishing, and waterskiing rentals are available. The resort’s 18,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa provides a relaxing oasis with blissful treatments and a full-service hair salon.

Margaritaville, what else, margaritas

The resort can host meetings, special events, and weddings of every size. Groups looking to combine serious learning with serious fun have access to 72,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC approved meeting space.

Comprehensive guidelines are in place that follow corporate, local, state, and federal levels as part of the resort’s commitment to health and sanitation. For an extensive list of our added protocols, please visit: https://www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com/coronavirus_travel_update/.

SHR, a commercial real estate firm based in Atlanta, and Wampold, based in Baton Rouge, La., serve as co-managing partners of the new resort. The two have partnered together on numerous projects over the past decade, with this as their first Margaritaville.

Margaritaville at Lake Conroe

The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston resort is operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels under the management of BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company. McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Gensler, which both have Houston offices, are the general contractor and architect, respectively.

For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com.