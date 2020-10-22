80.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Entertainment The Kimbell Announces 2020 Gift Guide, Holiday Sale and afternoon tea at...
Entertainment

The Kimbell Announces 2020 Gift Guide, Holiday Sale and afternoon tea at The Kimbell Café

By FWBP Staff
courtesy Kimbell Art Museum photo by Nic Lehoux

Other News

Government

Tarrant County gets tough on DWI

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Oct. 21 that Tarrant County now is No Refusal all the time.
Read more
Entertainment

The Kimbell Announces 2020 Gift Guide, Holiday Sale and afternoon tea at The Kimbell Café

FWBP Staff -
The Kimbell Art Museum calls all shoppers in search of unique gifts, warm winter beverages and seasonal savings and offers its 2020...
Read more
Culture

Drive-through holiday light show debuts in three North Texas cities

FWBP Staff -
Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular is set to light up North Texas from Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 3, in Weatherford,...
Read more
Culture

The Culinary School of Fort Worth starts culinary apprenticeship program

FWBP Staff -
The Culinary School of Fort Worth has been approved by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation to operate an apprenticeship program designed...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Kimbell Art Museum calls all shoppers in search of unique gifts, warm winter beverages and seasonal savings and offers its 2020 Holiday Gift Guide.

The Kimbell’s 2020 Gift Guide presents holiday favorites and inspiring bestsellers from the Museum Shop, including stylish accessories, handmade homewares, imaginative trinkets and more, the museum said in a news release.
View a PDF of the Gift Guide
Here: http://bit.ly/KimbellGiftGuide

Shoppers can discover the perfect gift for everyone on their list. All products are of limited quantity and available for in-store purchase only. Patrons can contact the shop at (817) 332-8451, ext. 744, to reserve their favorite items.

Located in the iconic Louis I. Kahn Building, the Museum Shop offers a varied array of artisan jewelry, fashionable apparel and elegant decor inspired by the Kimbell’s permanent collection, as well as a large selection of educational art publications and exhibition catalogues.

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 22, Kimbell members will receive a 20% discount on all merchandise. Nonmembers can join to receive this and other exclusive discounts, free admission to all special exhibitions and much more.

The shop is open during museum hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and is closed Mondays.

The Kimbell Café debuts a new afternoon tea service just in time for the holidays. Choose among a selection of fragrant loose-leaf teas accompanied by a sweet or savory item, such as a scone, finger sandwich, cookie or muffin. Homemade jams and salted butter are also included.

The service begins on Nov. 3 in conjunction with the holiday sale. Hours are 2–4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Patrons attending the upcoming special exhibition Queen Nefertari’s Egypt can also browse an additional, expanded Museum Shop in the Renzo Piano Pavilion from Dec. 6, 2020, through March 14, 2021. The shop will feature exhibition merchandise along with other carefully selected treasures.

Previous articleDrive-through holiday light show debuts in three North Texas cities
Next articleTarrant County gets tough on DWI

Latest News

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

AP News -
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music...
Read more
Entertainment

James Randi, dazzling magician and skeptic, dies at 92

AP News -
By MATT SEDENSKY AP National WriterJames Randi, a magician who later challenged spoon benders, mind readers and faith healers with such voracity...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: Did we need another ‘Rebecca’? No, no we didn’t.

AP News -
By JAKE COYLE AP Film WriterIt's asking for trouble remaking Hitchcock, but with "Rebecca" you might be able to see a sliver...
Read more
Entertainment

Mission impossible? Welker on tap to moderate second debate

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — This fall's presidential debates have chewed up moderators.
Read more
Culture

This election bites, but it is tasty

FWBP Staff -
Rodeo Goat Ice House is getting political. The restaurant has launched the Burger Battle of the Century on Tuesday, October 20 with the election-themed BIDEN BURGER vs....
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101