The Kimbell Announces 2020 Gift Guide, Holiday Sale and afternoon tea at The Kimbell Café

The Kimbell Art Museum calls all shoppers in search of unique gifts, warm winter beverages and seasonal savings and offers its 2020 Holiday Gift Guide.

The Kimbell’s 2020 Gift Guide presents holiday favorites and inspiring bestsellers from the Museum Shop, including stylish accessories, handmade homewares, imaginative trinkets and more, the museum said in a news release.

View a PDF of the Gift Guide

Here: http://bit.ly/KimbellGiftGuide

Shoppers can discover the perfect gift for everyone on their list. All products are of limited quantity and available for in-store purchase only. Patrons can contact the shop at (817) 332-8451, ext. 744, to reserve their favorite items.

Located in the iconic Louis I. Kahn Building, the Museum Shop offers a varied array of artisan jewelry, fashionable apparel and elegant decor inspired by the Kimbell’s permanent collection, as well as a large selection of educational art publications and exhibition catalogues.

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 22, Kimbell members will receive a 20% discount on all merchandise. Nonmembers can join to receive this and other exclusive discounts, free admission to all special exhibitions and much more.

The shop is open during museum hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and is closed Mondays.

The Kimbell Café debuts a new afternoon tea service just in time for the holidays. Choose among a selection of fragrant loose-leaf teas accompanied by a sweet or savory item, such as a scone, finger sandwich, cookie or muffin. Homemade jams and salted butter are also included.

The service begins on Nov. 3 in conjunction with the holiday sale. Hours are 2–4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Patrons attending the upcoming special exhibition Queen Nefertari’s Egypt can also browse an additional, expanded Museum Shop in the Renzo Piano Pavilion from Dec. 6, 2020, through March 14, 2021. The shop will feature exhibition merchandise along with other carefully selected treasures.