Kris Tschetter plays professional golf on the Legends Tour. It was also a legend who inspired her as a golfer at TCU. “When I first met Ben Hogan I knew he was a legend, I just didn’t know why. “Mr. Hogan and I were as different as two people could be, and yet somehow, Impossibly, […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free