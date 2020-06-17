Local Juneteenth Music Festival to benefit United Way

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Juneteenth without venturing out, check out The Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival and Celebrations that will take place Thursday – Saturday, June 18-20, 2020.

Jim Austin Online has announced the concerts, a benefit for the United Way of Tarrant County COVID-19 fund, National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and The Artist Outreach. The concerts will broadcast from the Warehouse located at 1125 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth 76110. Limited VIP Venue Seating will be available in accordance with COVID-19 social gathering and distancing protocols. VIP venue tickets are $45, and live streaming tickets are $10.

VENUE SEATING tickets are available online at http://jimaustinonline.com/juneteenthfestival/.

For more information, tickets by phone or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call 817-923-9305.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, June 18th at 7 PM with the Juneteenth Pop Up Virtual Film Screening. Hosted by and benefiting the Denton Black Film Festival and National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum, film lovers will be able to enjoy a series of short films followed by filmmaker discussions on their work and upcoming projects. The pop-up virtual film festival is free of charge, and donations are welcomed.

On Friday, the two-day Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival will begin at 6 p.m. with a line-up of Zydeco and Blues with FAT DADDY headlining the extravaganza! Also performing are HOLLAND K SMITH, SHERAN KEYTON, SHERNA ARMSTRONG and KENYA C!

The Juneteenth Music Festival continues Saturday with an all Jazz line-up beginning at 4 p.m. with LINNY NANCE & THE TRIO, ROB HOLBERT, JOSEPH VINCELLI, TAYLOR PACE, FACES THE BAND and headliners FINGERPRINTS featuring MARION MEADOWS.

The Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival Benefit is sponsored in part by CSI Renovations & Roofing, Fidelity Investments, NBC 5, Visit Fort Worth, Denton Black Film Festival, Tarrant County College District, Radisson Hotel Fossil Creek, Mrs. Renfro’s, Austin Company Commercial Real Estate, DFW Metroplex Jazz, What’s Up Fort Worth, The Warehouse on Berry, Stockyards Podcast Studios, 1016 Media, Southern Dallas Magazine, and Fort Worth Weekly.

More Juneteenth Activities:

Saturday, June 20 beginning at 7:30 p.m., watch the critically acclaimed stage play JUNETEENTH, written and produced by Former NFL All-Star Defensive End of the Dallas Cowboys GREG ELLIS. The play tells the story of how love, faith and prayer between two enslaved Texans, Tippy and Henry, sustained them through slavery during the additional two and a half years the institution was still in effect in Texas. “This play is a real eye-opener,” says Ellis. “It will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the history of Juneteenth is revealed.” The production also provides insight on how slavery continues to have an impact on modern-day society. Juneteenth is part of Ellis’ quest to establish the day as a nationally recognized holiday. “We are excited to partner with Greg on the telling of this critical story and intricate part of the history of this country,” says Austin. “We fully support and join in his efforts to make June 19th a nationally recognized day of reflection for all Americans.” Tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.JuneteenthThePlay.com.

﻿Round out the weekend on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21st, with the City Men Cook 2020 Virtual Tribute to George Floyd and All Men Mentors. Community mentors, dads and civic leaders will gather for a day of food, fun and mentorship at Gilley’s in Dallas for the 21st annual culinary soiree. The event opens with a welcome from Texas native and celebrity host, Kiki “Showtime at the Apollo” Shepard and celebrity guest, award winning actress Ptosha Storey. Celebrity tasters include actor Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1), Dallas County District Attorney John Cruezot and actress Irma P. Hall (Soul Food). The show will be broadcast live on the City Men YouTube channel and Zoom. For more information or to become a sponsor, visit www.citymencook.com or call Terry Allen at 469-524-8818