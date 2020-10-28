Fort Worth Film Commission & Lone Star Film Festival panels and film talks

Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) and the Fort Worth Film Commission (FWFC) announce eight virtual panels and eight film talks to the festival lineup. All panels and conversations — including an exclusive talk with actor Ethan Hawke and 2021 honoree and director Paul Schrader — will be free to the public via Lone Star Film Festival YouTube page (http://bit.ly/FilmFestivalUtube) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarFilmFestival) starting Nov.4.



“We are excited to offer so much great content for free to festival goers and the general public this year,” said Chad Mathews, director of Lone Star Film Festival and the Lone Star Film Society. “Our partnership with the Film Commission has allowed us to spotlight the local Fort Worth film community in addition to filmmakers featured in the festival.”



Panels produced by the Film Commission feature local film industry experts, Fort Worth production company and studio representatives, theater owners and directors, producers and more.

“Fort Worth is home to so many talented filmmakers, unique independent theaters and production companies” said Jessica Christopherson, assistant vice president of marketing & film commissioner for Visit Fort Worth & the Film Commission. “The panels we produced for the festival this year give just a taste of what our city has to offer.”





Panels include:



On the Big Screen

Moderator: Wesley Gentle, Arts Council of Fort Worth

Panelists: Jimmy Sweeney, The Grand Berry Theater; Jeffrey Smith, Downtown Cowtown at the ISIS; William Giron, Artes de la Rosa at the Historic Rose Marine Theater

Available: November 5 at 4 pm CT



Marketing Your Film During a Pandemic

Moderator: Beth Hutson, Executive Producer, Elevated Content

Panelists: Tracy Rector, Executive Producer; Chyna Robinson, Director/Writer/Producer; Holland Sanders, CEO Holland Collective

Available: November 6 at 2 pm CT



How to Get a Job in the Industry

Moderator: Red Sanders, President, Red Productions

Panelists: Rebecca Case, President, Dallas Producers Association; Linda McAlister, President, Linda McAlister Talent; Mindy Raymond, TXMPA Director of Communications & Ambassador for Texas Media

Available: November 6 at 3 pm CT



Operating a Studio Space in Fort Worth

Moderator: Nick Utter, Director of Photography

Panelists: Doug Mangold, Lowtown Studios; Tim Eaton, Studios at TCN; Red Sanders, Backlot Studios + Workspace

Available: November 7 at 2 pm CT



Film + Music

Moderator: Josh Block, Musician

Panelist: Erica Silverman, Writer/Director

Available: November 7 at 3 pm CT



Preserving History

Moderator: Mitch Whitten, EVP Marketing & Strategy for Visit Fort Worth

Panelists: Adam Dietrich, Director; Elliott Gilbert, Producer; Glenda Thompson, Consultant, Gestures Marketing

Available: November 7 at 5 pm CT



Breaking into Commercial Work

Moderator: Dr. Tricia Jenkins, Professor at Texas Christian University

Panelists: Warren Cook, Make Something Beautiful; Greg Beck, Two Trees Productions; Candace Cooper, Westsider Media

Available: November 8 at 2 pm CT



Creating Change Through Film: It’s a Wonderful Plight

Moderator: Lou Charle$, Fort Worth Musician

Panelists: Justin Rhodes, Director/Writer/Actor; April Patterson, Producer and Actor; Kory Williams; Director of Photography; Corey Pratt, Actor

Available: November 8 at 3 pm CT



The FWFC worked with three local production companies to bring the panels to life: Texas Producer for production services, Prelude Films produced the animated open and four of the eight panels were filmed safely at Lowtown Studios.

Ticket prices start at $5 for individual film screenings; $25 for Short Film Access, $40 for Feature Film Access, $50 for an All Access Pass and $75 for an Ultra All Access Pass which includes LSFF and Visit Fort Worth swag.

For more information about tickets visit: www.LoneStarFilmFestival.com

For full panel and film talks schedule: https://www.lonestarfilmfestival.com/film-talks-schedule