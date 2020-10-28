Fort Worth Film Commission & Lone Star Film Festival panels and film talks

Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) and the Fort Worth Film Commission (FWFC) announce eight virtual panels and eight film talks to the festival lineup. All panels and conversations — including an exclusive talk with actor Ethan Hawke and 2021 honoree and director Paul Schrader — will be free to the public via Lone Star Film Festival YouTube page (http://bit.ly/FilmFestivalUtube) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarFilmFestival) starting Nov.4.
“We are excited to offer so much great content for free to festival goers and the general public this year,” said Chad Mathews, director of Lone Star Film Festival and the Lone Star Film Society. “Our partnership with the Film Commission has allowed us to spotlight the local Fort Worth film community in addition to filmmakers featured in the festival.”
Panels produced by the Film Commission feature local film industry experts, Fort Worth production company and studio representatives, theater owners and directors, producers and more.
“Fort Worth is home to so many talented filmmakers, unique independent theaters and production companies” said Jessica Christopherson, assistant vice president of marketing & film commissioner for Visit Fort Worth & the Film Commission. “The panels we produced for the festival this year give just a taste of what our city has to offer.”
Panels include:
On the Big Screen
Moderator: Wesley Gentle, Arts Council of Fort Worth
Panelists: Jimmy Sweeney, The Grand Berry Theater; Jeffrey Smith, Downtown Cowtown at the ISIS; William Giron, Artes de la Rosa at the Historic Rose Marine Theater
Available: November 5 at 4 pm CT
Marketing Your Film During a Pandemic
Moderator: Beth Hutson, Executive Producer, Elevated Content
Panelists: Tracy Rector, Executive Producer; Chyna Robinson, Director/Writer/Producer; Holland Sanders, CEO Holland Collective
Available: November 6 at 2 pm CT
How to Get a Job in the Industry
Moderator: Red Sanders, President, Red Productions
Panelists: Rebecca Case, President, Dallas Producers Association; Linda McAlister, President, Linda McAlister Talent; Mindy Raymond, TXMPA Director of Communications & Ambassador for Texas Media
Available: November 6 at 3 pm CT
Operating a Studio Space in Fort Worth
Moderator: Nick Utter, Director of Photography
Panelists: Doug Mangold, Lowtown Studios; Tim Eaton, Studios at TCN; Red Sanders, Backlot Studios + Workspace
Available: November 7 at 2 pm CT
Film + Music
Moderator: Josh Block, Musician
Panelist: Erica Silverman, Writer/Director
Available: November 7 at 3 pm CT
Preserving History
Moderator: Mitch Whitten, EVP Marketing & Strategy for Visit Fort Worth
Panelists: Adam Dietrich, Director; Elliott Gilbert, Producer; Glenda Thompson, Consultant, Gestures Marketing
Available: November 7 at 5 pm CT
Breaking into Commercial Work
Moderator: Dr. Tricia Jenkins, Professor at Texas Christian University
Panelists: Warren Cook, Make Something Beautiful; Greg Beck, Two Trees Productions; Candace Cooper, Westsider Media
Available: November 8 at 2 pm CT
Creating Change Through Film: It’s a Wonderful Plight
Moderator: Lou Charle$, Fort Worth Musician
Panelists: Justin Rhodes, Director/Writer/Actor; April Patterson, Producer and Actor; Kory Williams; Director of Photography; Corey Pratt, Actor
Available: November 8 at 3 pm CT
The FWFC worked with three local production companies to bring the panels to life: Texas Producer for production services, Prelude Films produced the animated open and four of the eight panels were filmed safely at Lowtown Studios.
Ticket prices start at $5 for individual film screenings; $25 for Short Film Access, $40 for Feature Film Access, $50 for an All Access Pass and $75 for an Ultra All Access Pass which includes LSFF and Visit Fort Worth swag.
For more information about tickets visit: www.LoneStarFilmFestival.com
For full panel and film talks schedule: https://www.lonestarfilmfestival.com/film-talks-schedule
Fort Worth Film Commission & Lone Star Film Festival panels and film talks
Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) and the Fort Worth Film Commission (FWFC) announce eight virtual panels and eight film talks to the festival lineup. All panels and conversations — including an exclusive talk with actor Ethan Hawke and 2021 honoree and director Paul Schrader — will be free to the public via Lone Star Film Festival YouTube page (http://bit.ly/FilmFestivalUtube) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarFilmFestival) starting Nov.4.