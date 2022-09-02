LOOK at this: Monday is Labor Day but Saturday is National Cinema Day – what a deal!

LOOK Dine-in Cinemas will celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with special pricing for movies, popcorn and soft drinks at all of its locations, including Arlington and Colleyville.

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas joins other national theater chains in offering $3 tickets to all movies and all showings in honor of National Cinema Day. LOOK is also offering guests an additional special of $3 for small popcorn and $3 for soft drinks.

Brian Schultz of Dallas, owner and founder of LOOK Cinemas, was the founder of the national chain Studio Movie Grill, which popularized the dine-in movie experienced.

After Studio Movie Grill emerged from pandemic-related bankruptcy in April 2021, Schultz stepped away to begin LOOK Cinemas and improve upon the concept he innovated with Studio Movie Grill in 1993.

LOOK Cinemas promotes a luxury movie-going experience with state-of-the-art audio and visual technology, upscale American food and innovative craft cocktails and other beverages as well as comfortable recliners for every guest.

But the company’s breakthrough innovation is an uninterrupted viewing experience, achieved with mobile ordering, an emphasis on food and drink delivery before a film begins and custom plates that minimize clatter.

LOOK operates nine theaters with about 100 screens in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona and New York.