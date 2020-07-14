Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut ahead of sentencing

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli urged a judge to cut their bail from $1 million to $100,000, saying they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for the famous couple who admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits also asked the judge to remove the requirement that their bonds be secured by a lien on their house. The defense said prosecutors have agreed to their request.

“There is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing,” Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorneys wrote.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21. If the judge accepts their plea deals, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months.

In a stunning reversal, they pleaded guilty in May after insisting for more than a year that they were innocent. The judge said at the time that he will decide whether to accept the deals after considering the presentencing report, a document that contains background on defendants and helps guide sentencing decisions.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among dozens of wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others charged last year in the bribery scheme. The parents paid hefty bribes to get their kids into top universities with bogus test scores or fake athletic credentials, authorities said.

On Tuesday, another California couple is scheduled to plead guilty in the case. Todd and Diane Blake are charged with paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the USC as a fake volleyball recruit.