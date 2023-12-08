LSU’s Jayden Daniels wins Davey O’Brien Award

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as the top quarterback in college football Friday, joining a star-studded list of O’Brien Award winners that includes Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning and 2022 winner Max Duggan of TCU. Duggan also finished second in the voting for last year’s Heisman Trophy.

Daniels is the second LSU quarterback to win the Davey O’Brien Award – the first was 2019 winner Joe Burrow, who also won the Heisman that year. Daniels is a finalist for the 2023 Heisman.

Daniels was announced as the O’Brien winner during Friday’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. On Thursday, he was named Associated Press player of the year.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of San Bernardino, California, transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022 and led the nation’s best offense this season as the Tigers gained 4,946 yards in 12 games (412.2 per game). He passed for 3,812 yards, third nationally, and his 40 TDs passing were tied for first with Oregon QB Bo Nix, who played in one more game than Daniels.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs. With 50 touchdowns, rushing and passing combined, plus a 2-point conversion on a passing play, he was responsible for a nation-high 302 points.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually by the Fort Worth-based Davey O’Brien Foundation. Daniels will receive the O’Brien trophy during an awards dinner at the Fort Worth Club on Feb. 19.