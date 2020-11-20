Magnolia at the Modern showcases Santa, Billie Holiday

Magnolia at the Modern is an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the Modern’s auditorium.

Here are the upcoming shows:

Martin Eden

Nov. 20-22

The film is a masterpiece, … see it any way you can.” – Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine. Winner of the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival and adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history, Martin Eden is a passionate and enthralling narrative fresco in the tradition of the great Italian classics. Martin (played by Luca Marinelli, who won the award for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival for his performance) is a self-taught proletarian with artistic aspirations who hopes that his dreams of becoming a writer will help him rise above his station and marry a wealthy young university student (Jessica Cressy).

129 minutes; Italian with English subtitles

Radium Girls

Nov. 27-29

“A worthy entry in the category of workers’ rights movies, Radium Girls, like Silkwood, is based on actual events. Directors Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler reveal a little-known part of history with a loudly beating feminist heart and a narrative grounded in reality.” Kristen Yoonsoo Kim, New York Times. In the 1920s, a group of factory workers advocate for safer work conditions after some of their colleagues become ill from radium exposure.

109 minutes

Dear Santa

Dec. 4-6

For 100 years, the U.S. Postal Service has run Operation Santa, which filters hundreds of thousands of letters addressed to Santa and delivers them not to the North Pole but to program centers around the country, from New York City to small towns where the post office is often the heart of the community.

From there, the letters are sent to strangers who, out of the goodness of their hearts, help deliver toys to those in need and make some dreams come true.

Dear Santa follows the delivery of one letter that requests something other than a toy, and the film examines the value of this American tradition and asks audiences to think about how they can make the world a better place.

84 minutes

Billie

December 11-13

In 1971, journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl set out to write the definitive biography of Billie Holiday. Over 8 years, she tracked down and tape-recorded over 200 hours of interviews with the extraordinary characters that populated the iconic singer’s short, tumultuous life. However, Linda’s book was never finished and the tapes never heard—until now.NR; 96 minutes

Farewell Amor

December 18-20

“A moving exploration of the meaning of home.” Beandrea July, Hollywood Reporter.An Angolan woman and her daughter reunite with her husband after spending 17 years in exile. Now strangers, they find common ground in their shared love of dance.NR; 101 minutes

Wild Mountain Thyme

December 26 & 27 and January 2 & 3

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving, and wildly romantic tale.PG-13; 102 minutes

New adjusted showtimes:

Friday 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 5 p.m.

Sunday noon and 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

$10

$8 for Modern members

$7 for Reel People members

The Sunday noon show is half price. Advance sales begin two hours prior to each show at the admission desk.

Know Before You Go

Mask or face coverings are required inside the Modern and must be worn at all times in the auditorium during the screening. No exceptions.

Eats in the auditorium will be spaced to maintain social distancing for the safety of you and the other patrons. Please leave exactly three seats between parties.

Please do not come into the building if you are experiencing any symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, or if you are experiencing a health condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.

Please practice social distancing when you are in the museum and auditorium and follow any instructions from museum staff. Entering and exiting will be controlled.

Please take advantage of the wall-mounted touchless hand sanitizer dispensers located in all restrooms and the freestanding dispensers located throughout the building.

No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

Café Modern is temporarily closed.

