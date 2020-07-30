89.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Entertainment

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

By AP News
bokeh photography of condenser microphone
Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash

Other News

Manufacturing

Italian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock

AP News -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Italian-based company announced Thursday it's opening a $15 million ammunition factory in Little Rock.
Read more
Entertainment

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.
Read more
Sports

Gallo homers in 5-run 8th for Rangers in 7-4 win over Dbacks

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball WriterARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the...
Read more
Government

House orders broad mask mandates after Gohmert gets virus

AP News -
By ALAN FRAM and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Capitol officials issued broad new mask requirements...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.


The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.


The Roots, who also perform as the house band on the Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.
“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the group said on Twitter. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”
Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group’s 2006 album “Game Theory” and “Rising Down” in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named “Street Assault” and “Unpredictable.”

Previous articleGallo homers in 5-run 8th for Rangers in 7-4 win over Dbacks
Next articleItalian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Museum Of Science and History to reopen in August

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History says that it will reopen to the public Aug. 13...
Read more
Culture

Public Hearing for the Fort Worth Public Art

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Art Commission will conduct a public hearing on the Draft Public Art Fiscal Year 2021...
Read more
Entertainment

Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a...
Read more
Entertainment

Nomination surprises: ‘The Mandalorian,’ Quibi get Emmy love

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises.THE FORCE IS...
Read more
Culture

Kimbell announces 2020 – 2021 special exhibition schedule

FWBP Staff -
The Kimbell Art Museum is scheduling three special exhibitions ranging from Egypt to Asia and from 1550 BC...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX