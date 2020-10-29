49.1 F
Maren Morris, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert to play CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maren Morris, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and more are set to take the stage at the CMA Awards in November.

The country music awards show promised that the genre’s biggest stars will be together in one room again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak started. The show will air on ABC on Nov. 11 from the Music City Center.

“Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment,” said Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement.

Lambert, the leading nominee with seven nods including entertainer of the year, will perform “Settling Down” from her album of the year nominated record “Wildcard.” Fellow entertainer of the year nominee, Combs will perform “Cold As You,” and Morris will sing her hit nominated song “The Bones.”

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will perform a tribute collaboration together, while Rucker will also perform his new single “Beers & Sunshine” with Lady A.

Gabby Barrett will be joined by pop singer Charlie Puth for a duet on her nominated song “I Hope.” Thomas Rhett will perform “Be a Light,” with McEntire, Hillary Scott of Lady A and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

Other performers announced are Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

