Wednesday, July 14, 2021
84.8 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEntertainment & Sports

‘Marrying Millions’ TV star, Dallas developer pleads not guilty to raping teen

AP News
🕐 2 min read
woman in dress holding sword figurine
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

by AP News.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.

The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you” as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported.

Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez. Hutchinson owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexual assault tied to allegations of groping a 17-year-old girl at his Dallas-area home in May. He is the teen’s legal guardian, court documents say.

Hutchinson, who has denied wrongdoing, surrendered to police in Highland Park, Texas, last week and is free on $30,000 bond in that case.

In California, Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in county jail.

Previous article🔒 June brings heat, but also some sellers to housing market, increasing inventory
Next articleHillwood promotes Christian Childs in aviation role
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate