Memorial Day: Stockyards, John Wayne, beer and waterparks

It’s Memorial Day weekend and there is plenty to do.

In the Fort Worth Stockyards they have a “Sunup to Sundown Fun” Memorial Weekend celebration from Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31. There will be live music, giveaways, drink specials, and shopping at the Mule Alley stores including iconic brands like Lucchese Bootmaker, Wrangler & Proper Supply Co.

All weekend guests will be able to enjoy live music on the lawn provided by legendary performers such as Shae Abshire, Simon Flory, Aurora Bleu and more on the Straight Shooter Seltzer Stage. Additional activities and specials include Straight Shooter Cornhole in One where contestants will compete to win prizes and craft brew beverages, Stockyards Heritage Club giveaways, and $4 Straight Shooter Seltzers.

For every Shiner Bock or Shiner Light Blonde purchased during the weekend celebration, the Stockyards will proudly donate toward the Shiner Toast Our Troops Boot campaign, an organization that raises awareness and funds to help wounded veterans. In addition, a donation to the campaign will be made with every GA ticket sold for the Friday and Saturday night rodeos at 7:30 p.m.

While the John Wayne Day celebration has passed (It was May 26, Wayne’s birthday) – the museum is still there looking to give Stockyards’ visitors something as they search for some True Grit.

John Wayne: An American Experience located next to the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Tickets to visit the museum can be purchased here.

For more on the John Wayne Museum, click here.

After a day walking around the Stockyards it may be time to cool off and where better than at a water park.

In honor of Memorial Day, Hawaiian Falls will offer free admission (with one paid admission) Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31, for any active duty military personnel and veterans. Active duty personnel can show their military ID card at the front gate. Veterans can show their DD-214 form or any state-issued photo ID with a “Veteran” designation. Kids two and under are free.

“We will always honor our servicemen and women, as well as veterans,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “We can’t think of a better way to officially kick off the summer season than to invite them to relax and enjoy a day at one of our waterparks during Memorial Day weekend.”

Season passholders always get in 30 minutes before the general public. Beginning Thursday, May 27, the waterparks will open daily for the rest of the summer. Hours for Memorial Day weekend are as follows:

Thursday, May 27 – 11 am – 5 pm

Friday, May 28 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Saturday, May 29 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Sunday, May 30 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Monday, May 31 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

More information, including hours, directions, tickets and season passes, is available at hfalls.com.