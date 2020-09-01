83.8 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Entertainment Miranda Lambert leads CMA nominations with seven, Maren Morris lands five
Entertainment

Miranda Lambert leads CMA nominations with seven, Maren Morris lands five

By AP News

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris.  LeAnn Mueller, courtesy Sony Music

Other News

Entertainment

Apple Music launching shows with Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefined NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert turns her “Wildcard” into an ace as she’s the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including her first entertainer of the year nomination in five years.

The CMAs announced Tuesday that Lambert earned seven nominations. The Grammy winner was pushed by the success of songs like “Bluebird,” her first country airplay No. 1 in years, as well as positive reviews of her smart and sassy “Wildcard” album. She’s followed by Luke Combs, who continues his streak of success as one of country music’s biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year. Combs earned his first all-genre No. 1 album last year with “What You See Is What You Get,” which had the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams.

The CMA Awards are normally held in November in Nashville, although details on this year’s awards show have not yet been released.

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four he shares with bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for their crossover hit “10,000 Hours.” Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. These are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a CMT Music Award in 2011 for “That Should Be Me” with Rascal Flatts.

Carrie Underwood join Lambert and Combs in the entertainer of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced he no longer wanted to be nominated for entertainer of the year because it was time for others to win.

Other top nominees include Maren Morris, who scored five nominations including song and single of the year for her love song, “The Bones.” Her track became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot country songs chart by a solo female artist since Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Producer Jay Joyce also earned five nominations for his work on albums by Lambert and Ashley McBryde, who earned three nominations including album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

After years of criticism for the lack of women on country radio, women actually outnumber men in the new artist category, which include Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress. Pearce earned three more nominations for her duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which was co-written by Combs. Barrett, who competed on “American Idol,” earned a nomination for single of the year with “I Hope,” a No. 1 country hit and Top 10 success on the pop charts. And Andress was nominated for song of the year with “More Hearts Than Mine.” Morgan Wallen and Jimmie Allen round out the new artist nominees.

Notable snubs missing from the nomination list include country icon Tanya Tucker, who earned her first two Grammy Awards this year for her comeback album “While I’m Livin.'” The Chicks, who returned with their first new album in 14 years, also weren’t nominated, likely due to a longstanding rift between some country fans and the outspoken female group. Sam Hunt, who put out a long-awaited album this year, was also missing from the nominations.

The coronavirus pandemic likely affected some of the nominations this year because touring was postponed and some albums were pushed back. Luke Bryan, who delayed his album until after the cutoff deadline for this year’s awards show, was not nominated.

Previous articleAvs ride 5-goal 1st period to 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5
Next articleLocal director featured at Black film festival
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Local director featured at Black film festival

FWBP Staff -
The American Black Film Festival includes the U.S. Narrative Feature film No Ordinary Love from award-winning director Fort...
Read more
Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman’s death leaves saddening mark on rough 2020

AP News -
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant. Rep. John Lewis. And now, Chadwick...
Read more
Culture

Obama, Johansson and more react to death of Chadwick Boseman

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Tenet’ launches with $53M in overseas gambit at box office

AP News -
By JAKE COYLE AP Film WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The first wave of big new movies released since the beginning of the...
Read more
Entertainment

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101