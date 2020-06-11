Modern Art Museum announces reopening July 1

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth reopens to the public Wednesday, July 1, with new safety measures in place.



In developing appropriate visiting protocols, the Museum will follow the recommended guidelines of the CDC and state and local government officials.

The museum said it is partnering with Visit Fort Worth for the Reopen Responsibly campaign. Please see our guidelines below or visit www.themodern.org/reopening

The exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers has been extended through Jan. 10, 2021.

Red Grooms’s Ruckus Rodeo will be on view through Aug. 16.



All in-person education programs, including docent-led tours, have been suspended until further notice. Visit this website for information on current online opportunities: www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs

Group numbers for self-guided tours will be limited.

Café Modern will resume lunch service on Wednesday, July 1. Plans for resuming Friday night dinner service will be announced at a later date.



The museum will not resume the Magnolia at the Modern film series at this time. Tentatively, screenings will resume later this summer.

Visitor guidelines:

– Face masks or cloth face coverings are required for entry to the museum. Parents and/or accompanying adults may use discretion with masks for children over the age of 2.

_ Please do not come into the building if you are experiencing any symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as cough, shortness of breath, or fever.

¬– Please practice social distancing when you are in the museum, and follow any instructions from museum staff. Parties may remain together; children must stay with adults at all times.



– Please take advantage of the wall-mounted touchless hand sanitizer dispensers located in all restrooms and the freestanding dispensers located throughout the building.

– General museum visiting guidelines can be found at: www.themodern.org/visit/visiting-guidelines

LOCATION

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Telephone 817.738.9215

Toll-Free 1.866.824.5566

Fax 817.735.1161

www.themodern.org

Museum Gallery Hours

Tue-Sun 10 am-5 pm

Fri 10 am-8 pm

General Admission Prices (includes special exhibition)

$16: General (age 18 and above)

$12: Seniors (age 60+), Active/Retired Military Personnel and First Responders with ID

$10: Students with ID

Free: Under 18 years old

The Museum offers half-price tickets on Sundays and free admission on Fridays.

CAFÉ MODERN

Lunch

Tue-Fri 11 am-2:30 pm

Brunch

Sat-Sun 10 am-3 pm

Coffee, cocktails, snacks, and dessert

Tue-Sun 10 am-4:30 pm, Fri until 7 pm

The Museum is closed Mondays and holidays, including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

– FWBP Staff