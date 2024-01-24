Mounted shooting, TCU Day among FWSSR highlights

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continued its second full week today with mounted shooting competition at John Justin Arena, PRORODEO Tournament action at Dickies Arena and an array of other activities at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The Stock Show & Rodeo began Jan. 12 and continues through Feb. 3. Here’s a rundown of Week 2 highlights, courtesy of the FWSSR:

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament at Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO TOURNAMENT and its $1.2 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension for Fort Worth rodeo spectators. Ticket information and more about the tournament can be found online.

COWBOY CAMPFIRE/WESTERN MUSIC AND COWBOY POETRY – Wednesday (Jan. 24).

In addition to contemporary Western compilations, songs made popular by the stars of the silver screen will echo from the Stock Show grounds on Monday through Wednesday at Cowboy Campfire beginning each day at noon. Fiddles, guitars and bass fiddles will accompany local balladeers in this unique genre that has a timeless appeal, especially here in Fort Worth. Poignant poetry describing the challenges and joys of ranch and cowboy life are also featured throughout the daily performances.

VINE 2 WINE – Wednesday, Jan. 24

Held in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall beginning at 4 p.m., Sip & Shop guests can enhance their shopping experience with a selection of wines from acclaimed Texas wineries poured in a commemorative wine glass. Tickets for Sip & Shop are required and can be purchased online or on-site. Wine Camp educational events are held at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall’s Cactus Room and are free with grounds admission.

COWBOY MOUNTED SHOOTING – Wednesday, Jan. 24

Horsemanship and marksmanship, speed and accuracy on display in mounted shooting action in the Justin Arena. This exciting equestrian competition is organized by the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association.

TCU DAY – Thursday, Jan. 25

Purple pride will reverberate across the Stock Show grounds on Thursday, TCU Day. Anyone wearing TCU garb gets free general admission and rodeo tickets are half price for anyone with a valid TCU student or faculty ID. Also, the varsity equestrian competition, Stock Show Bowl, will pit the Horned Frog equestrian team against Delaware State University in the John Justin Arena at 10 a.m. The Dickies Arena interior will be bathed in purple where the Horned Frog presence will be on full display during the rodeo.

JR. AG ROBOTICS – Friday, Jan. 26

Demonstrating robotics, engineering and problem-solving skills, 4-H and FFA teams build and program robots for a set of agricultural related challenges such as planting seeds, spraying weeds or moving bagged feed. Teams are assigned “known” challenges prior to the competition and “unknown” challenges at the contest which is held at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE & THE CORKYARD – Monday through Friday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

RODEO SHOPPING AND STOCK SHOW FARE – Daily

Approximately 300 vendors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday, Jan. 27

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55 and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets can be found on the FWSSR website.