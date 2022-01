Movies That Matter to screen ‘A Most Beautiful Thing’

This 2020 film chronicles the history of the first U.S. African American public high school rowing team, composed of young men from the West Side of Chicago, many of whom were in rival gangs. The film is narrated by Common, directed by filmmaker and Olympic rower Mary Mazzio, and produced by NBA athletes Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade along with 9th Wonder, who also did the hip-hop score for the film.