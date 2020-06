Museum of Science and History to reopen July 14

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History says it will reopen after implementing safety protocols, including frequent sanitation, removing touchable components, and requiring facemasks for entry

Prior to the public reopening, the museum will be open to members only Thursday, July 9 through Saturday, July 11 for Members Thank-You Days.

Members only:

Hours:

Thursday, July 9 – Saturday, July 11

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Members and general public:

Starting Tuesday, July 14, the museum will be open for everyone.

Hours:

Sunday-Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: Open

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Members-only

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public and members

Reduced Admission Cost: Age 5+: $9; Age 0-4: Free

Members admission: Free

Details and tickets: https://www.fwmuseum.org