Nature Center boardwalk to be named for Marty Leonard

Published on April 12, 2021

The City Council voted to rename the Lotus Marsh Boardwalk at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge in honor of Marty Leonard, who has dedicated time and energy over the years to conserving nature and the environment, both in Fort Worth and beyond.

“For more than two decades, Marty has been a loyal, impassioned supporter of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge,” said George Bristol, a board member of the Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge. “Based on Marty’s generosity, advocacy and service, we strongly believe she deserves this honor.”

The renaming will be formally announced at the Friends’ Fort Worth Wild event on April 29.

“Marty Leonard is a genuine, down-to-earth person who has done a lot of great things for the community at large,” said Richard Zavala, director of the Park & Recreation Department. “Her passion is the Nature Center, and her commitment will leave a legacy for future generations.”

Last year, the Nature Center received a Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant to complete a restoration of the boardwalk. Funding will be used for improvements that include replacing the original collapsed wooden boardwalk, extending accessible concrete trails, restoring native vegetation and habitat, installing site furnishings and interpretive signage, constructing a solar-powered restroom and rehabilitating the existing parking area.

Photo: The Lotus Marsh Boardwalk is one of the most popular visitor attractions.

