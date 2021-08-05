NBC 5 adds Brittney Johnson as anchor

NBC 5/KXAS says Brittney Johnson will be joining the station Sept. 22 as an anchor/reporter. She will team up with Brian Curtis to co-anchor NBC 5 News at 10 p.m., Monday-Friday in the fall.

Johnson comes to NBC 5 from WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she has been an anchor/reporter since 2015. She previously anchored and reported in Little Rock, Arkansas, and West Monroe, Louisiana.

Since graduating from Howard University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism with a Masters of Journalism, Johnson has covered high-profile federal and state supreme court cases, investigated nursing home abuse and residents’ rights violations, and reported on health issues as a Kaiser Media Fellow for The Washington Post.

“When I look at Brittney’s track record, I see a committed journalist who tackles important stories with tenacity wherever she’s reported,” said John Stone, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Vice President of News. “I look forward to our audiences meeting Brittney soon and seeing for themselves what an outstanding journalist she is.”

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS is the local NBCUniversal-owned television station serving the communities of North Texas.