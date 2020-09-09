74.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Entertainment NBC 5 News creates podcast with extended access to Lone Star Politics
Entertainment

NBC 5 News creates podcast with extended access to Lone Star Politics

By FWBP Staff
turned-on flat screen television
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS’s Lone Star Politics has more to offer viewers this year when NBC 5 political reporter, Julie Fine, and Dallas Morning News political reporter, Gromer Jeffers, continue their weekly coverage with extra interviews, analysis and content covering the latest in local and national politics on the Lone Star Politics podcast, the station said in a news release.


The program airs each Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
The announcement said additional content will be available each Sunday following Lone Star Politics on-air on NBC 5 at 9 a.m.


Search “Lone Star Politics” on your favorite podcast source.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/098z4TrN9p5FUQZZ5OO2id
Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lone-star-politics/id1527800881


The announcement said sometimes there is just too much to cover in 30 minutes. Lone Star Politics has extended coverage on the podcast to include weekly content and interviews, in-house contributions, analysis and much more.
This extra time and new platform time for the Lone Star Politics team to shed more light on some down ballot races that might not get as much in-depth coverage on-air due to time restraints, the announcement said.

