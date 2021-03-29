New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, ‘Concrete Cowboy’ & Mahalia

By The Associated Press, AP News.

courtesy Netflix

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Two of cinema’s most famous giants are headed for an old-fashioned big budget clash in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” available on HBO Max for 31 days starting Friday. The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island” brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, and adds a host of new characters played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir. After a pandemic-induced blockbuster drought, Henry told the AP that the film will be a welcome change of pace. “People need something to just like celebrate and cheer and have fun and see millions of dollars of special effects,” he said. There’s also a bunch of fun April additions to HBO Max including, “Boogie Nights,” “The Bodyguard,” “Goodfellas” and “Bringing Up Baby.”

— On Netflix, Idris Elba leads the cast of “Concrete Cowboy,” out Friday, about a teen who goes to lives with his estranged father in Philadelphia and learns about the urban horseback riding world. It’s based on the novel “Ghetto Cowboy.” The streamer also adds “My Fair Lady,” “Legally Blonde” and “The Pianist” on the first of the month.

— Finally, families looking for fresh content can find some new/old offerings on Disney+ starting Thursday, including “Night at the Museum” and its sequel, “Battle of the Smithsonian,” as well as a film that probably only die-hard Star Wars fans and a certain segment of young Gen X and old millennials will know well: “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.” Or head on over to Amazon Prime Video and queue up “That Thing You Do!”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Demi Lovato is getting candid about her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Lovato sings about the moment she “almost made it to heaven” on her new album, “Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over,” which will be released Friday. It features 19 songs and three bonus tracks. Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and Sam Fisher will join the singer for collaborations. The album is a companion piece to her YouTube Originals docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

— New York City rapper Lil Tjay’s second album is out Friday, “Destined 2 Win.” It’s the follow-up to 2019’s “True 2 Myself” and includes the tunes “Headshot” with Polo G and Fivio Foreign, and “Calling My Phone,” featuring 6lack, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. XXL magazine says “both songs showcase Lil Tjay’s duality and ability to create heartbreak and street code-related music.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The title tells the tale: “Expedition Deep Ocean” follows adventurer Victor Vescovo and a team of scientists in a bid to descend to the bottom of the world’s oceans. Vescovo takes the helm of what’s described as a “purpose-built” submarine to reach the lowest depths of the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic and Southern oceans. The risks include seismic fault zones, icebergs and tropical storms, with the chance to chart new realms among the rewards. The mission unfolds over five hours debuting Thursday on the discovery+ streaming service.

— Rebel Wilson hosts ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” a competition series in which dog groomers display their skills for a shot at a $100,000 prize. Lisa Vanderpump, groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Callie Harris judge the eight-episode contest debuting 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and based on a show in Wilson’s native Australia. The actor boasts credentials for the job: She comes from a long line of handlers and groomers — her mom judges dog shows internationally — and as a child traveled to shows with her family.

— Legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson gets overdue biopic attention in a Lifetime film debuting Saturday. “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” produced by the “Good Morning America” anchor, stars Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) as the recording artist who gained international acclaim. Also an ardent supporter of the 20th-century U.S. civil rights movement, Jackson shared her voice at rally after rally, including the 1963 March on Washington. The movie’s cast includes Joaquina Kalukango, Jason Dirden, Olivia Washington and Rob Demery.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.