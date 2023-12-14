Noon Year’s Eve: Beat the rush – ring in 2024 at the Museum of Science and History

Happy Noon Year? Why not? The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will beat the year-end clock with a family-focused “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The party will feature a kid-friendly slate of activities to ring in the New Year, including:

Make your own confetti popper and noisemaker;

Decorate your party wear with a Noon Year’s Eve hat;

Write your New Year’s resolution on ribbon and add it to the confetti pile;

Explore New Year’s Eve inspired items and animals from the History and Science Collections.

The New Year’s Eve event is included with the price of admission to the museum and although the party ends at noon the museum will remain open until 5 p.m.

During the holiday season, the museum is maintaining its regular operating hours (10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday) with the following exceptions:

Sunday, Dec. 24: Closed for Christmas Eve

Monday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas Day

Sunday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1: Closed for New Year’s Day

For more information about the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History visit the museum’s website.